Join Salina’s first responders and give blood at annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

With lights flashing and sirens blaring, Salina police, fire and emergency medical services personnel often arrive first at emergencies, always ready to help. Local first responders will also help ensure blood is available during medical emergencies by partnering with the American Red Cross for the upcoming annual Battle of the Badges blood drive Aug. 28 and 29 from noon to 7 p.m. and Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Roach and Beloit

During the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive, Salina first responders compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Everyone who comes to give can cast a vote to determine who will win this year’s bragging rights.

“Thanks to our community first responders for not only keeping the community safe, but also helping with blood collection this summer,” said Jan Hale, communications manager of the Central Plains Blood Services Region. “The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive offers a way for Salina residents to support these local heroes and help save a life by giving blood.”

This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces a critical summer blood shortage. Blood products are being distributed to hospitals as fast as donations are coming in, and eligible donors are urged to give now. As a special thank you, those who come to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross July 26 through Aug. 31 will be emailed a $5 Target eGiftCard™.*

To make an appointment for the Salina Battle of the Badges, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

