Theft of carnival tickets earns Salina man ride to jail

Authorities say a 20-year-old Salina man knocked over a mother and daughter while fleeing with stolen ride tickets at the carnival Friday night.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the carnival owner saw Angel Garcia steal a roll of ride tickets valued at $3,000. A nearby deputy was alerted and a foot pursuit ensued.
Garcia allegedly knocked down a mother and her four-year-old daughter while attempting to elude the authorities. He was caught shortly after and arrested for theft, interference with law enforcement and two counts of battery.
Comments
Irony says
What the heck did he think he was going to do with stolen amusement park tickets? LOL
Man that meth will mess people up.
Stan Smith says
He was going to ride rides until his high was over, they really aren’t smart.
Crabbie says
WTF?!?!?!