Theft of carnival tickets earns Salina man ride to jail

by 3 Comments

Authorities say a 20-year-old Salina man knocked over a mother and daughter while fleeing with stolen ride tickets at the carnival Friday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the carnival owner saw Angel Garcia steal a roll of ride tickets valued at $3,000. A nearby deputy was alerted and a foot pursuit ensued.

Garcia allegedly knocked down a mother and her four-year-old daughter while attempting to elude the authorities. He was caught shortly after and arrested for theft, interference with law enforcement and two counts of battery.

Comments

  1. What the heck did he think he was going to do with stolen amusement park tickets? LOL

    Man that meth will mess people up.

