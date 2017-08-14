Theft of carnival tickets earns Salina man ride to jail

Authorities say a 20-year-old Salina man knocked over a mother and daughter while fleeing with stolen ride tickets at the carnival Friday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the carnival owner saw Angel Garcia steal a roll of ride tickets valued at $3,000. A nearby deputy was alerted and a foot pursuit ensued.

Garcia allegedly knocked down a mother and her four-year-old daughter while attempting to elude the authorities. He was caught shortly after and arrested for theft, interference with law enforcement and two counts of battery.