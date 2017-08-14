Texas man arrested for aggravated battery at Salina KOA

Saline County law enforcement arrested a 45-year-old Texas man Friday night after he allegedly hit his 19-year-old coworker with a shovel for locking him out of a trailer.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Isreal Ortiz was staying with two coworkers at the Kampgrounds of America, located at 1109 W. Diamond Drive. His coworkers were asleep in the trailer when he returned at around 10 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff Soldan said Ortiz became upset because he had been accidentally locked out of the trailer. When the coworkers went to let him in, he allegedly struck one of them with a shovel several times.

Ortiz fled before authorities arrived.

The 19-year-old victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

A Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy located Ortiz shortly after the incident at the Salina Petro, 2125 N. Ninth. He was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for aggravated battery.