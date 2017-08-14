Stolen vehicle recovered at apartment complex

Salina Police are investigating the theft of a company vehicle from a North Salina business.

Authorities say that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee belonging to L&S Scott Inc, 511 N. Santa Fe, was parked in front of the company’s overhead doors at around 10 a.m. Saturday morning when it was stolen.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that an officer located the vehicle just before 11:30 a.m. that day at the Lakewood Townhouses, 1310 E. North.

The keys were reportedly left in the vehicle. The case is still under investigation.