Soap and water: Kansas fire crew rescues stuck puppy

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Fire crews in Wichita are being credited with saving a stuck puppy.

According to a social media report, a caller to Firehouse 22 in Wichita asked for assistance in a pet related matter.

Both Engine 22 & Squad 2 responded with their Battalion Chief. On scene fire crews found a small puppy had its head stuck through a wheel and the residents could not get it removed.

Firehouse 22 saved a puppy whose head was stuck in a wheel. The puppy was safely removed & returned to the home owner. #PuppyRescue pic.twitter.com/1XYafctoY4 — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) August 14, 2017

WFD members went to work to assess the situation. Members worked together to see if they could manipulate the wheel off the puppy’s head.

E22 members prepared a water & soap mixture to help with the process. The puppy was safely removed and returned to the home owner.