The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina man sentenced to 20 years for producing child pornography

by 5 Comments

Rodenbeek, Michael Nathan –

WICHITA, KAN. – A Salina man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said today.

Michael N. Rodenbeek, 54, Salina, Kan., was sentenced Aug. 11. He pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted using an iPhone camera to surreptitiously record videos focusing on the genitals of a 10-year-old victim and a 9-year-old victim. The recordings were made without the victims’ knowledge.

Beall commended the Wichita Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Lets hope he serves his twenty years without probation. Need to send a message to the others just like him. We all have choices and he made his. Do not let him out like they did the Gene E. guy last week. I cannot believe he is out and about to do the same again.

    Reply

  2. WHO THE FUCK ANSWERS TO GENE E BEING LET OUT OF JAIL? THE POLICE, THE MEDIA, THE COUNTY ATTORNEY, EVERYONE MADE HIM OUT TO BE THE DEVIL WALKIING. HOW DID HE ESCAPE DOING TIME? NOTICE THERE WAS NO MEDIA COVERAGE OF HIM BEING RELEASED AND SENTENCED!! WOW WOW WOW

    Reply

    • I don’t even know this Gene E. dude. I just hope this fool stays locked up. He did nothing good for our community but spread his hellish lifestyle to unsuspecting victims.

      Reply

  3. Let’s see how long it takes the post to block comments on this article. Even though there is absolutely no one to protect in this article.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *