Salina man sentenced to 20 years for producing child pornography

Michael N. Rodenbeek, 54, Salina, Kan., was sentenced Aug. 11. He pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted using an iPhone camera to surreptitiously record videos focusing on the genitals of a 10-year-old victim and a 9-year-old victim. The recordings were made without the victims’ knowledge.
Beall commended the Wichita Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart for their work on the case.
Comments
ksgrl says
Lets hope he serves his twenty years without probation. Need to send a message to the others just like him. We all have choices and he made his. Do not let him out like they did the Gene E. guy last week. I cannot believe he is out and about to do the same again.
Doris says
I know I feel the same way
hard to believe says
WHO THE FUCK ANSWERS TO GENE E BEING LET OUT OF JAIL? THE POLICE, THE MEDIA, THE COUNTY ATTORNEY, EVERYONE MADE HIM OUT TO BE THE DEVIL WALKIING. HOW DID HE ESCAPE DOING TIME? NOTICE THERE WAS NO MEDIA COVERAGE OF HIM BEING RELEASED AND SENTENCED!! WOW WOW WOW
Boosker Jones says
I don’t even know this Gene E. dude. I just hope this fool stays locked up. He did nothing good for our community but spread his hellish lifestyle to unsuspecting victims.
Boosker Jones says
Let’s see how long it takes the post to block comments on this article. Even though there is absolutely no one to protect in this article.