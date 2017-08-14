Man injured attempting to stop brawl

A Salina man was hurt Saturday morning attempting to break up a fight.

While heading home at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, 25-year-old Dominique Smith observed a group of people fighting in the 500 block of North Fifth.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said Smith was struck several times attempting to break up the fight.

Smith went to the hospital about an hour later where they told him his jaw was broken.

The case is still under investigation.