The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Man injured attempting to stop brawl

by 1 Comment

A Salina man was hurt Saturday morning attempting to break up a fight.

While heading home at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, 25-year-old Dominique Smith observed a group of people fighting in the 500 block of North Fifth.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said Smith was struck several times attempting to break up the fight.

Smith went to the hospital about an hour later where they told him his jaw was broken.

The case is still under investigation.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Next time just get ur phone out and yell, wur sta, like all the scumbags do!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *