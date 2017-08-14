Kansas Emojis Capturing Themes From The State Launching For iPhone Users Today

A new emoji app is available in Kansas for those wanting to share their state pride.

The app, Kansmoji allows you to send Kansas themed emojis to friends and family (iPhone only). The app works as an iMessage app, as well as a 3rd party emoji keyboard, allowing you to toss in an emoji whenever you’re reminded about something quintessentially ‘Kansas’.

“Emojis are a fun way to communicate but there weren’t really any Kansas themed emojis or stickers out there”, said Paul Kemp, one of the Kansmoji developers.

The emojis in Kansmoji feature landmarks and themes from around the state. They include state icons like tornadoes, the Wizard of Oz and the I Like Ike button.

According to Kemp, there will be an additional 30-40 emojis coming to the app. The group behind the app has also opened a poll allowing submission ideas for additional Kansas-themed emojis (SUBMIT KANSAS EMOJI REQUESTS HERE).

The app launched on the Apple App Store Monday.

