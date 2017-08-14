Groups in Kansas gather for solidarity after violence in Virginia

SEDGWICK COUNTY – A small crowd attended a rally at the Old Wichita Courthouse Sunday evening in Solidarity with those injured or killed in the Charlottesville protests.
The Peace and Social Justice Center of South Central Kansas invitation indicated the rally was an effort to stand up to racism, fascism and hate and to support equality and human rights.
Former Kansas democrat congressional candidate James Thompson and Larry Burks, president of the Wichita chapter of the NAACP addressed the crowd. Groups also held rallies in Topeka, Pittsburg and Kansas City according to a social media report.
Protesters decrying hatred and racism say they felt compelled to gather and counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.
The gatherings Sunday spanned from anti-fascist protests in San Francisco to a march to President Donald Trump’s home in New York.
In Seattle, police arrested three men as Trump supporters and counter-protesters converged downtown.
In Denver, several hundred demonstrators gathered beneath a statue of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in City Park and marched about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) to the state Capitol.
In New York, protesters marched from several locations in Manhattan to Trump Tower, demanding the president denounce white nationalist groups.
A crowd gathered for a vigil in Charlottesville, Virginia, on the street where a day earlier a car rammed into a peaceful crowd of anti-white-nationalist protesters, killing one.
– The AP contributed to this report
Comments
Kansas 1948 says
Funny how I can’t remember the “The Peace and Social Justice Center of South Central Kansas ” marching in solidarity the those in Blue who were killed by BLM or those injured by Antifa and their Communist sympathizers or for the people who lost their personal possessions and their businesses when these terrorists did their demonstrations. I’m sure they did, I just can remember it though.
Or maybe these “social justice warriors” are nothing more than Communists themselves hiding behind the skirt tales of their heroes in BLM and Antifa.
Of course if it weren’t for Double Standards, liberals would have no standards at all.
Idiocracy says
Msnbc and cnn are a joke on how there covering this story. Honestly I dont see how there even on the air anymore. There’s bias and then there’s slander and they sure have crossed over to the latter.
naacp's a joke says
I’m a Trump fan all the way and would gladly march in support of those harmed in Virginia and against those racist groups but what do you think would happen to me if I showed up in a Trump t-shirt. Come on people there’s a double standard fueled by the fake news networks. Msnbc and cnn have done everything possible to keep us devided. When will the Democrats wake up and stop spreading hate and violence. As far as the naacp is concerned they should be listed as a hate group themselves. Don’t believe me try going to a naacp meeting here in Salina and you won’t believe what you’ll hear. I did and was SHOCKED! The amount of hate I heard towards conservatives was shocking. I honestly went with an open mind and left thinking what a terrible organization.