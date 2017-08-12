Former Kan. corrections officer accused of sex with inmate sentenced

by Deangela Mcdougald

A former Geary County Corrections Officer charged with unlawful sexual relations with a female inmate has accepted a plea agreement in Geary County District Court.

Brian Patrick O’Loughlin was arrested on April 20th after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female inmate.

O’Loughlin appeared in District Court earlier this week where he plead no contest, or guilty, to two counts of misdemeanor battery, one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, and one count of interference with judicial process – also a misdemeanor.

The charges of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate – a severity level 5 felony – were dropped.

O’Loughlin was sentenced to 12 months in the Geary County Detention Center – that sentence was suspended and he has been placed on supervised probation for a period of 24 months.