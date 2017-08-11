The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Trump warns NKorea that US is ‘locked and loaded’

by Leave a Comment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times local):

President Donald Trump has issued an urgent warning to North Korea not to move ahead with its ballistic missile testing.

He is tweeting: “Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!”

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump previously said the U.S. would unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *