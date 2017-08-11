Smoky Hill River Renewal survey results released

Survey results from the design charrette held July 17 – 20 for the area of the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project from Iron Avenue, south to the YMCA have been released. 293 people responded to the survey, which asked respondents to provide their preferences on the concepts and features presented at the public meeting held Thursday, July 20. Survey results are available online at http://www.salina-ks.gov/riverrenewal

A design charrette that focuses on channel improvements north of Iron Ave and south and east of the YMCA will be held the last week of September. A public meeting will be held Thursday, September 28, 2017 to review concept ideas for these areas.