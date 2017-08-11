Smoky Hill River Renewal survey results released

Survey results from the design charrette held July 17 – 20 for the area of the Smoky Hill River Renewal Project from Iron Avenue, south to the YMCA have been released. 293 people responded to the survey, which asked respondents to provide their preferences on the concepts and features presented at the public meeting held Thursday, July 20. Survey results are available online at http://www.salina-ks.gov/riverrenewal
A design charrette that focuses on channel improvements north of Iron Ave and south and east of the YMCA will be held the last week of September. A public meeting will be held Thursday, September 28, 2017 to review concept ideas for these areas.
Comments
Potatoes says
How about a committee to lynch the public officials who are cramming this down our throats?
sez me says
They got back 293 responses to a survey in a city of 49,000 people? I bet all 293 are the rich doctors and lawyers who either own the property along the swamp channel or are going to use eminent domain to steal it from these who do. How about a scientific survey (sampling an effective cross-section of the community with a statistical margin of error included) to see if anyone really wants a river project? Or (gasp) putting it up to public vote again (it failed at the ballot last time)