Salina man arrested for pointing gun at woman, taking child

A 26-year-old Salina man is facing charges after he allegedly held a female acquaintance at gunpoint and left with her infant child.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that DeAnthony M. Ford confronted the female acquaintance at the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash, sometime after 10 a.m. on August 4.

The woman told police that Ford placed her infant girl in his vehicle and was preparing to drive off; she then got into the vehicle as he started to drive away.

According to Capt. Sweeney, Ford drove to the 700 block of East Elm where he allegedly brandished a handgun from under the seat, pointed it at the woman and told her to get out of the vehicle.

The victim walked back to the City-County Building, reporting the incident to authorities.

Ford was stopped for a traffic violation in Kansas City, Mo. that afternoon. According to Capt. Sweeney, he was taken into custody for outstanding warrants. He was also in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

The child was placed into protective custody and picked up by the mother.

Ford was transported back to Salina yesterday and booked into the Saline County Jail for aggravated interference with parental custody, domestic battery, and aggravated assault.