Man arrested for alleged stalking, arson

Breaking a protection from stalking order put a 24-year-old Salina man in Jail Thursday.

Salina Police Capt. Mike Sweeney said that Dylan Shomaker burned several photos in an acquaintance’s yard in central Salina yesterday. He then left the scene.

The acquaintance had a protection from stalking order against Shomaker and called authorities. Capt. Sweeney said that Shomaker returned to the scene while the officer was taking the report.

Shomaker was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail for arson, stalking and violating a protection order.