Chiefs Open 2017 Preseason with Charity Game against 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2017 preseason on Friday, August 11 when the San Francisco 49ers visit Arrowhead Stadium for an 8 p.m. matchup. Fans can find important information and reminders about Friday’s game below.

Chiefs Charity Game

Friday marks the 33rd annual Chiefs Charity Game. Recognized as the top philanthropic game of its type in the NFL, it continues the club’s long-standing commitment of offering vital support in the local community that was started by team founder Lamar Hunt more than three decades ago. Since its inception in 1985, the Chiefs Charity Game has raised more than $12.5 million, with more than $6 million being raised in the last decade alone. The Children’s Place has set a new Chiefs Charity Game record each of the previous two years, raising $736,000 in 2015 and $740,000 in 2016 and has already surpassed that amount for the 2017 edition of the game. In addition, the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle will also benefit The Children’s Place.

Since 1978, The Children’s Place has been committed to meeting the developmental and mental health needs of the very youngest survivors of abuse, neglect and other trauma within a safe and caring environment. With the Kansas City community and beyond, the agency’s specialized expertise in working with traumatized youth has made The Children’s Place a recognized leader in the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. The funds raised through the Chiefs Charity Game this year are earmarked for the charity’s capital campaign for a new facility, allowing them to expand programs and services to positively impact the lives of more youth.

Weeknight Traffic

All fans are reminded that there will be increased traffic throughout the city for Friday’s game due to the outbound rush hour commute. Fans may experience delays and traffic congestion that they might not normally experience for weekend contests and are therefore encouraged to plan accordingly.

Parking Gates and Special Preseason Parking Price

Parking lot gates for Friday’s game open at 3 p.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase their parking passes in advance to decrease the time spent at parking tollgates and help expedite the parking process for all gameday visitors. Parking passes can be purchased in advance for $35 at the Chiefs Ticket Office or online at www.chiefs.com/parking (with applicable Ticketmaster fees). Cash parking during the preseason will be $40 and will move to $60 for the regular season.

Stadium Gates

All Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. for the 8 p.m. kickoff. Gates for guests with tickets on the Scout Investments Club Level will open at 5:30 p.m.

Ford Fan Experience

The Ford Fan Experience, located on the Founder’s Plaza on the north side of Arrowhead Stadium, will open at 4 p.m. The event will feature a DJ, face-painting, a Play 60 station and Chiefs-themed tailgate games.

Safety and Security

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Chiefs games. Fans can visit www.nfl.com/allclear or www.chiefs.com/arrowhead/clearbagpolicy.html for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.