Candlelight vigil scheduled for mother, daughter murdered in Newton

HARVEY COUNTY —The community of Newton is holding a candlelight vigil Friday to remember 24-year-old Alyssa Runyon and here 4-year-old daughter. They were found murdered in their Newton home on Tuesday.

The family asked Newton Police to invite the public to the vigil scheduled for 8p.m. in the grassy space north of Roanoke Court.

On social media, police shared, “This week Newton lost two members of its community to a horribly violent act. This will be a time for our community to come together, remember, grieve, and hopefully begin the healing process.”

Friends and family established an online fund to assist the family with expenses following the murder.