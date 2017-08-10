Wanted Abilene man arrested in Assaria

A Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested 42-year-old David Carleton Tuesday morning. Authorities say that Carleton had an outstanding warrant after he was observed striking a female acquaintance, stealing her vehicle and leaving her on the side of the road.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, the warrant stems from the incident that occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on May 29 in Saline County.

Carleton, of Abilene, was a passenger in a 2006 Mazda Tribute driven by a 42-year-old female acquaintance from Assaria. The woman told police that they pulled over in the 2200 block of Water Well while having a verbal altercation.

Authorities say Carleton allegedly struck the woman in the face. He then took the sport utility vehicle, leaving her on the side of the road.

Sheriff Soldan said the victim told a witness to call authorities.

A warrant was then issued for the arrest of Carleton.

Sheriff Soldan said he was picked up Tuesday morning at a residence in Assaria. He was booked into the Saline County Jail for felony theft, domestic battery, criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.

The woman’s SUV was recovered in Dickinson County on May 30.