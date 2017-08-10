Smoky Hill Museum hosts traveling exhibit

The Smoky Hill Museum will host a special traveling exhibit starting August 18. The exhibit, “Sorting Out Race: Examining Racial Identity and Stereotypes in Thrift Store Donations,” comes to Salina from Kauffman Museum of North Newton.

“This exhibit is meant to generate a healthy community conversation about racial stereotypes, past and present, in order to heighten awareness of our continuing struggles with race,” the museum said.

“Every day, thrift stores across America receive donations of objects that display racial imagery—antique advertising cards, collectible salt-and-pepper shakers, vintage children’s books, and mugs with sports team mascots. Are these objects harmless reminders of historical attitudes or do they continue to perpetuate negative stereotypes about race? Should thrift stores sell these objects, or should they be “sorted out” of the resale environment and discarded?”

The exhibit will run through October 21.

The Smoky Hill Museum is free to the public. It is open Tuesday through Friday 12 to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.