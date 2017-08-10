The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas pool shut down after unusual vandalism

by Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy El Dorado Parks and Rec

EL DORADO, Kan. (AP) — El Dorado officials are looking for those involved in an unusual vandalism case at the city’s pool. .

El Dorado police say officers were called to the pool Sunday after the water was dyed a reddish-purple color.

The vandalism caused officials to shut down the pool on Sunday and Monday.

A note was left behind saying the dye wasn’t toxic, would not stain and should eventually filter out.

Police have classified the incident as vandalism, or criminal damage to property.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *