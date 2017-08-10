Great Plains Theatre presents ‘Ragtime’

“Ragtime” will open at the Great Plains Theatre in Abilene this Friday. The “story of love and change as seen through the eyes of three families trying to make their way through the early twentieth century” will run through August 20.

According to the theatre, “Ragtime” won Best Original Score upon its debut.

The show will feature Jonathan Christopher as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Claire Kolheim as Sarah, Matthew Aaron as Tateh, and Margaret Clair as Mother. The youngest member of the cast is Jonavin Robinson, who will be starting second grade soon.

“Audiences may also recognize several members of the cast as Great Plains Theatre continues to use its main stage season to give opportunities for the young actors in the surrounding community to work with professional actors..”

Tickets can be purchased at the box office, located at 401 Cottage Ave. They are also available online at greatplainstheatre.com