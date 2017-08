Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that sometime between 5 p.m. and 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, an unknown suspect(s) forced their way through a screen window of a residence on the 400 block of South 12th.

The residents reported a Canon EOS Rebel camera and an Xbox One S stolen. The total estimated loss, including damage to the window, was estimated at $1,070.