Verda Arlene Harold Pirrotta, 83, of McPherson, KS, passed away at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 8th, 2017while in the company of family members, at Via Christi ,St. Francis , Wichita, Sedgwick County.

Verda was born in Aurora, Kansas on May 8, 1934, a daughter of Martha L. (Cain) and Clyde W. Mottin, Sr.

She attended the country schools in Junction City, Kansas, High School in Junction City and Grand Island, Nebraska.

Verda was a homemaker and she took great pride in providing for her family in this manner. She also worked for Duckwalls at the counter, worked for Phoenix Transformer Aerospace as an electronics tech, and retired from Central Plastics in the packaging department in 1995.

Verda enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, and crafts of all kinds and was very talented. She also participated with the Red Hat Society, loved to cook, bake, and feed people especially her family.

Verda Arlene Mottin was united in marriage to Robert Lee Harold on December 31, 1951 in Missouri. Verda later married Richard “Papa” Pirrotta who preceded Verda in death.

She is survived by her children, Debra Winter and her husband Tom, of Wamego, Kansas, Micheal Harold and his wife Sandra, of McPherson, Kansas, Bobi Blanchard and her husband Robert, of Phoenix, Arizona and Charles “Chuck” Harold and his wife Jodi, of McPherson, Kansas; her brother, Terry Mottin, of Bountiful, Utah; her sister-in-law, Ginny Mottin, of Grand Island, Nebraska; her eleven grandchildren, Troy Elbert (Chrissy), Damion Swearingen (Melody), Amber Mangold (Paul), AJ Harold (Jennifer), Nathan Harold (Tracy), Eric Harold (Cassie), Jazmyn Miller (Mike), Rj Blanchard, Amy Lopez (Adam), Luke Cooke (Jamie), and Holly Cooke; numerous great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Verda was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde “Junior” Mottin, Arnold “Arnie” Mottin, and Warren Mottin.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Saturday, August 19, 2017 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas.

Inurnment of cremated remains will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to the McPherson County Humane Society and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.