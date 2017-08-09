The Salina Post

Single vehicle accident sends Salina woman to hospital

A single vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 81 sent a Salina woman to the hospital this afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 27-year-old Kenya Rios was southbound on U.S. Hwy 81, 1.7 miles north of the interstate-135/interstate-70 junction, in a 2010 Honda Civic.

Rios lost control of the vehicle during rainfall, driving off of the right side of the highway and striking a guardrail.

The accident occurred at around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday

She was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

