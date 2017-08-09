Police: 2 Kansas men jailed for alleged child sex crimes

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on child sex crimes.

After a report of criminal activity to police earlier this year, officers executed a search warrant Tuesday at a residence in the 5500 Block of SW 31st Terrace in Topeka, according to Lt. John Sturgeon.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Anthony Satterwhite and 37-year-old Jason Whitaker. They are being held on requested charges of Aggravated Endangering a Child, Criminal Sodomy with a child greater than 14, under the age of 16 and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child; Intercourse.

Whitaker also had an outstanding warrant, according to police. Satterwhite has a previous conviction for burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.