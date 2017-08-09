HERINGTON – Nicholas Todd Kinser, 25, died August 6th, 2017, at his home in McPherson. He was born on November 12, 1991, at Herington, the son of Robert T. Mowat and Rhonda M. LeVasseur.

Funeral Service will be 10:00AM, Friday, August 11th, 2017, at the Zeiner Funeral Home- Herington, with Rev. Mark Lovett, officiating. Burial will follow at the Methodist Cemetery of Burdick, KS. Casket bearers for the service will be Frankie Martin, Michael Patterson, Nick Keazer, Justin Reardon, Kyle Cobb, and Kendall Harding.

He is survived by his father, Rob Mowat (Jennifer) of Galva; mother, Rhonda LeVasseur of North Charleston, SC; a daughter Maci Kinser of Hope; sister, Mercedes Love of Herington; brothers, Jeff Kinser of Goose Creek, SC, Clayton Hughes of Herington; grandparents, Robert and Cindy Mowat, and Beverly LeVasseur all of Herington.

The family requests memorials to the Maci Kinser Education Fund; and they may be sent to; Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.