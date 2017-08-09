White City – Lauralai Emilee Panovic, age 9, of White City, Kansas, passed away August 4, 2017, at the Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born June 20, 2008, at Fort Riley, Kansas, the daughter of Radovan Panovic and Robin Konen- DesRoches.

Lauralai was full of life and had a loving and caring heart. She was capable of making everyone smile and her giggle was infectious. She attended White City School and was looking forward to being a 4th grader. She enjoyed singing/dancing, Baby Alive Dolls, Shopkins and softball. Her favorite color was purple. She loved animals and wanted to be a veterinarian when she grew up. Lauralai’s favorite things to do were riding her bike and cuddling up and watching movies.

Lauralai is survived by her mother Robin Konen-DesRoches, of White City; her father Radovan Panovic and step-mother Brenda, of Colorado Springs, CO; sisters, Hannah DesRoches-England and Eva Lewis, of the home, and Ashley McDaris, of Westmoreland; brothers, Killian Konen and Kevin Aretuzi, of the home; maternal grandparents Raymond and Lorraine Matson, of Etobicoke, Ontario Canada and Paul and Anna Weeks, of Oshawa, Ontario Canada ; paternal grandparents, Judy Vomachka, of Warroad, MN; step-grandparents Natha & Floyd Manges, of Westmoreland; uncle Anthony Panovic and aunt Elizabeth Hasby, both of Thief River Falls, MN; and Aunts Diana, Raina, Rebecca, Janna and Hillary; cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the United Methodist Church of White City. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lauralai Panovic Memorial Fund, which will go towards a memorial bench to be placed at the White City football field. Contributions may be sent to the Bank of the Flint Hills, PO Box 158, White City, KS 66872.