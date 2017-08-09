Kathy Aileen Elliott, 59, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Monday, August 7th, 2017.

Kathy was born in Lyons, Kansas on May 30, 1958, a daughter of the late Opal (Scales) and Fred Roth.

She graduated with her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from Emporia State University. She was an Elementary School Teacher for USD 305 for almost 30 years and taught Sunday school during that time.

Survivors include daughter, Lindsey Elliott, of Overland Park, Kansas; son, Drew Elliott, of Kansas City, Missouri; sisters, Marilyn Davis and husband Larry, of Emporia, Kansas, Sharon Regier and husband Ted, of Newton, Kansas, Carol Englehaupt and husband Hank, of Marseilles, Illinois, Nyla Gibbons and husband Mark, of Emporia, Kansas, Rhonda Glazier and husband Jack, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother, Bill Roth and wife Jacquie of Braceville, Illinois; and ex-husband, Mike Elliott of Salina. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and granddogs, Bronson and Moglie.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Lewis.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, August 11th at First Southern Baptist Church, Salina, Kansas, with Pastor Greg Savage officiating. Graveside service will take place at 3:00 pm, at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to USD 305 in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.