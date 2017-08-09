Inmate missing from Kansas prison

COWLEY COUNTY – Authorities are looking for an inmate missing from the Winfield Correctional Facility.

Officials report they last saw Lewis Mitchell at 9:30 Tuesday, according to Cowley County Communications.

Mitchell is 6-foot 1-inches tall and weighs 210 lbs. He is 53 years old and has black/grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white state-issued t-shirt and blue jeans or grey sweatpants, possibly wearing a red hoodie. He should be considered dangerous.

Mitchell has previous convictions for theft, burglary, and aggravated indecent liberties with a victim under the age of 16, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.