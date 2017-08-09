Fantastic Home in Prime Neighborhood – 422 Winn Rd

Fantastic Home in Prime Neighborhood, Just 1 Block from Meadowlark School. Beautiful Curb Appeal, with Landscaping and Extra Large 3 Car Drive. Upon Entry is a Stunning Open Stairway with Gorgeous Wood Banister and Carved Spindles, leading to both Up and Down Stairs. Among the Many Updates is All New Upstairs Carpet, and Fully Renovated Kitchen with Rich Tile Backsplash and Stunning Crown Raised Cabinets, providing tons of Kitchen Storage Space. New Stainless-Steel Appliances are to remain. The Massive Master Suite is the Real Gem of this Home, offering a Full Bath, Walk-in Closet, plus a Second Closet! Finished Basement holds 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms, as well as a Roomy Family/Rec Area w/ LOPI Fireplace and Built-Ins. Just off the Dining Room, you’ll find a Walk-out Covered Deck & Hot tub Area, Perfect for Entertaining Guests year Around. Back Yard is Very Nice and Fenced In, with Manual Sprinkler System for your Convenience. 2 Car Garage W/ Storage above & Large Hobby area attached!

