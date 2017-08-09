Dwain A. Boxberger, 80, of Leon, Kansas, and former Russell resident, passed away August 6, 2017, at his home in Leon, KS.

He was born July 29, 1937, in Hays, Kansas, the son of Albert E. and Leona C. (Linenberger) Boxberger. He was raised and attended school in Russell, Kansas. He married Libby J. Robinson in Birmingham, Alabama, August 18, 1959. They later divorced. To this union was born one daughter, Linda. Dwain was a Veteran of the Korean War, having served in Korea. Dwain had the natural ability to craft something from nothing and could turn seemingly non-descript items into things that other people admired or couldn’t believe he made happen. Tinkering in his garage brought him hours of joy. He loved his kitties and they returned the love to him in untold pleasure. He never met a stranger.

Surviving family include his sister Jeanette Lewis (companion Jim Murfin of Latham, Kansas; nephew Greg Lewis of Leon, Kansas; niece Lesli McCune (Tracy) of Dallas, Texas; Great Nephews:

Cody Lewis, El Dorado, KS, Casey Lewis, Howard, KS, Patrick McCune, Dallas, TX, Great Niece: Samantha McCune, Dallas, TX; Uncle: Vincent Dreiling, Hays, KS; Special Lifelong Friend: Robert Meier, Hays, KS; and many cousins and friends.

Dwain was preceded in death by his father, mother, and daughter.

A memorial service to celebrate Dwain’s life will be held at 1 P.M. on Monday, August 14, 2017, at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell, Kansas, with Pastor Roger Dennis officiating. Family will greet guests the day of the service at the mortuary. Cremation has been selected by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Beauties and Beasts, Inc. Pet Rescue (www.beautiesandbeasts.org) and can be sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.