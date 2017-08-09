Arson investigation leads to arrest of Salina man on gun charges

A search warrant conducted during an arson investigation lead to the arrest of 34-year-old Joshua Edward Allen.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Allen, of Salina, was a person of interest in an arson case that caused thousands of dollars in damage to two Salina homes. Authorities searched Allen’s residence on July 23, finding a 12 gauge shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle.

Capt. Forrester said that police later confirmed that Allen had been convicted of aggravated battery in Geary County back in 2009 and he could not legally be in possession of the firearms.

On August 8, one of the arson victims called authorities after allegedly receiving several harassing text messages from Allen. Capt. Forrester said several of the messages were threatening in nature.

Police arrested Allen yesterday afternoon for criminal in possession of a firearm, stalking, criminal threat and harassment by telephone. Capt. Forrester said he is still a person of interest in the arson investigation.

On July 24, the Salina Post reported that sometime after 2:30 a.m. on July 22, a fire was started in the backyard of a residence in the 800 block of Sheridan. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that an accelerant was used to create a 35-foot-long fire path to the back door of the rental property.

Authorities say a neighbor called in the fire. The property was unoccupied at the time and there were no reported injuries.

The fire did cause about $5,000 in damage.

At around 4:30 a.m. the next morning, another fire was started on a neighboring street.

First responders were called to a residence on the 800 block of Sherman after a passerby noticed that the front door was on fire. Capt. Forrester said the man was driving to work when he spotted the blaze. He quickly went to a nearby house, asking them to notify authorities as he battled the fire with a garden hose.

The residence was also empty and there were no reported injuries. Authorities said they found an accelerant at the second residence.

The damage to the second property is expected to exceed $5,000.