The Martin Luther King Jr. Child Development Center is hosting their first ever Supply Drive this week, supporting local teachers and classrooms.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the MLK Child Center, located at 1215 N. Santa Fe, or at the Saint Francis Foundation, 405 E. Iron. The drive will continue through Saturday

A list of the recommended donations can be found on the attached Supply Drive flyer.