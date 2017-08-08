Shirley J. Alexander, 85, died August 7, 2017 at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born December 24, 1931 in Lyons, Kansas the daughter of Charles Cecil and Etta May McDermed Wolf. She was a lifetime resident of Lyons and a graduate of Lyons High School in 1949. Shirley was united in marriage to Bob F. Alexander April 8, 1950 in Lyons. She was a former bookkeeper for the Lyons IGA. She was a member of First Baptist Church and First Christian Church of Lyons.

Survivors include her husband Bob of the home; one son, Bob Alexander and his wife Belinda of Topeka, Kansas, three daughters, Cynthia Gamcsik of Abilene, Kansas, Cecelia Ragan and her husband Stephen of Valley Falls, Kansas and Cathy Hay of Lyons, formerly of Valley Center; special adopted daughter, Dianna “Jake” Lange; ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law Gloria Wolf of Forked River, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Harland, Gailand and Harold Wolf, a grandson, Wesley Scott Raney and a great-grandson, Justice Woodward.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 12, 2017, 1:30 PM at the Birzer Funeral Home in Lyons with Rev. Angela DeVore officiating. Interment will follow in the Geneseo Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 Friday with family present from 5 to 7 PM at the Birzer Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyons Christmas Bell and Star Fund in care of the funeral home.