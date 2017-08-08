Downs—Robert A. Schoen, 83, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 in Beloit, KS. He was born June 12, 1934 to Arthur W. and Addie J. (Schultz) in Smith County, Kansas.

Bob was a farmer/stockman.

He is survived by his wife, Margie of the home; sons, Kail (Anna) Schoen of Downs, and Reggie (Brenda) Schoen of Johnston, Iowa; daughter Kathleen (Bryan) Fields of Overland Park, Kansas; sisters, Kay (Doug) Brush and Marilyn Schoen of Downs and five grandsons.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Downs. Visitation will be Wednesday August 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the church. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to the Downs Fire Department, Breast Friends Foundation of Mitchell & Osborne Counties, and Perdue Hospitality House of Beloit. Domoney Funeral Home, PO Box 127, Downs, Kansas 67437 in charge of arrangements.