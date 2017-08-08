The Salina Post

Rain chances increase

The next in series of weather systems begins to approach the region today.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible for most periods from Tuesday
night through Saturday. Currently storms appear most likely on
Wednesday and Wednesday night, as well as Friday night into
Saturday. There is the potential for both heavy rain and a few
strong storms Wednesday and Wednesday night. The thunderstorm
activity for Friday and into Saturday looks a little stronger and an isolated severe thunderstorm along the very heavy rain can`t be
ruled out.

