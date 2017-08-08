Rain chances increase

The next in series of weather systems begins to approach the region today.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible for most periods from Tuesday

night through Saturday. Currently storms appear most likely on

Wednesday and Wednesday night, as well as Friday night into

Saturday. There is the potential for both heavy rain and a few

strong storms Wednesday and Wednesday night. The thunderstorm

activity for Friday and into Saturday looks a little stronger and an isolated severe thunderstorm along the very heavy rain can`t be

ruled out.