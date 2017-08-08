The Salina Post

Police: Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating a Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting.

Just after 12:48a.m., police were dispatched to the incident on Caroline Avenue on the west side of Junction City, according to Public Information officer Trish Giordano. Police did not release the identity of those involved.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of the investigation, according Giordano.
No officers were injured.

A portion of Caroline Avenue near the Walmart grocery store on the west side of Junction City remains barricaded due to the investigation.

