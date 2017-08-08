GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Patricia Ann (McCabe) Persinger passed away Sunday Aug. 6, 2017. She was born, in Salina, Kan., to Jack and Glacie (Harri) McCabe, Aug. 30.

Pat grew up in Culver, Kan., graduating from Culver High School, were she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. Pat thought school was entertainment, first and education second. She loved the Culver community and continued to attend the reunions.

After the family moved to Salina, Pat worked for S.W. Bell and transferred to Kansas City, Mo., after marrying Willard Persinger of Branson, Mo. She continued with S.W. Bell until her early retirement in 1991 to start her own construction company, “Double P”; later to retire due to a serious illness.

Pat enjoyed volunteering at the Chestnut Theater, and Wayside Waifs because of her passion for animals. She and her husband were youth sponsors at Colonial Presbyterian Church; this was her 50th year as a member.

Pat is survived by: her best friend-sister Sally Shipley (Walt); her very fun and kind cousins; many friends in this area and Kansas City; three special friends, Gay Geisen, Judi Crichton, and Lem Donohoe; and very important is Cody, her terrier (terror) who will really miss her.

Pat will be remembered for her kindness, loyalty, wonderful sense of humor, and willingness to help.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, Kan., with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to service. Burial will follow in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina.

Donations would be appreciated to Chestnut Fine Arts Theater, 234 N Chestnut St., Olathe, KS 66061, or Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO 64137.