Maxine Darlene Clark, 94, of Olathe, Kansas passed away on Monday, August 7, 2017. She was born on March 30, 1923 on the family farm in rural Cuba, Kansas to Joseph Bednar and Stella E. (Kauer) Bednar.

She grew up on the farm in Cuba, KS with two brothers and two sisters. She graduated from Belleville High School in May 1941. She was married to Joe Clark for 49 years. Maxine lived in San Francisco while her husband was in the Navy during WWII. Joe and Maxine moved to Olathe, KS. Where they owned and operated the A&W restaurant for 30 years.

She is survived by her children, Brad Clark and wife Melinda, Vickie Simmons and husband Gary, granddaughter Jaclyn and her husband Jim, and grandsons Luke and Max Clark, three great grandchildren; Ben, Gage and Emma, one sister, Georgene Surber, one brother George Bednar.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Stella Bednar, husband, Joe Clark, one brother Norman Bednar, one sister, Gladys McCracken.

The family will receive guests for a memorial visitation on Thursday, August 10, 2017 from 5-8 PM at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home in Olathe, KS.

Inurnment will be in Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS at a later date.

Maxine supported many charities, donations may be given to her children who will distribute them to her favorite organizations.