Marvin N. Pratt, 93, Salina died Aug 5, 2017. He was born July 7, 1924 in Salina, KS the son of Nelson and Lola (Giersch) Pratt. He was a graduate of Salina High and Kansas Wesleyan and had served in the Army in the European theater during WWII. He married Eileen C. Lux in KC.MO. in 1954. and moved back to Salina in 1957.

Marvin started The Oasis at Kanopolis Lake in 1958 and operated it thru 1974. He was a contractor and landlord and over the years was active in the Knights of Columbus, Moose Lodge, VFW, Jolly Mixers dances and Thursday night cruises.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Jo; brothers, Derald and Lauren and a sister, Lucille Yoder-Siebert.

Marvin is survived by his wife Eileen and his sons, Mike (Roberta) and James (LaNita), both of Salina; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 at St. Mary’s Queen of the Universe Catholic Church. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Salina. Friends may call at the Ryan Mortuary on Thursday from 4 until 8 pm where the family will receive friends from 6 pm until Vigil Services held at 7:00 pm that evening. Memorials are suggested to the church.