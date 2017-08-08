The Salina Post

Lt. Gov. confirms he wants full term as Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer has confirmed that he will seek a full, four-year term as Kansas governor in 2018 after assuming the office upon Gov. Sam Brownback’s departure.

Colyer announced Tuesday that he appointed a treasurer for his campaign for the Republican nomination. He said in a statement that he is committed to doing the work necessary to win.

Brownback has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Brownback has not set a date for stepping down as governor.

Both Brownback and Colyer are conservative Republicans who ran together on a single ticket in 2010 and 2014.

The race for the GOP nomination already is crowded with six other candidates that include Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.

