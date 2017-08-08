Leo F. Whitley, 93, Wells, son of Clarence and Viola (Comfort) Whitley was born on a farm near Wells on December 7, 1923, and lived near this vicinity most of his life. He passed from this plane of existence on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at the Ottawa County Health Center in Minneapolis to join his late wife Javene in that house not made with hands eternal in the Heavens. He married a wonderful Minneapolis High School Class of 1943 classmate, Javene Sanders, on April 24, 1946.

He was a retired agent-telegrapher for the Santa Fe Railroad. He was a member of the Minneapolis Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, ISIS Shrine, was a Past Grand Patron of Kansas Order of Eastern Star, and a charter member of the Wells Lions Club. He was a family partner in Whitley Auto Sales, and a longtime member of the Sunset Spiritualist Church in Wells.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Javene in 2009, a sister Irene, brother-in-law James Wilburn (Butch) Keith, and brother Eugene.

He is survived by his aunt Doris Brown, sister-in-law Bonnie Steffen, cousins, nieces and nephews and their extended families.

Visitation will be Friday, August 11 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 12, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bennington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wells Sunset Spiritualist Camp or the Wells Lions Club.