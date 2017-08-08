The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

LaVilla “Vi” Michaud

LaVilla “Vi” Michaud93 years died August 4, 2017 in Salina, KS. She was born on June 10, 1924 in Clay County, KS, the daughter of Eldon and Gaye (Snyder) Mall. Vi married Darwin Michaud. They made their home in Clay Center and Concordia before moving to Salina. Vi worked as a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone for 35 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and 2 brothers

Survivors:

Husband: Darwin Michaud, Salina, KS.

Son: Douglas Michaud, Concordia, KS

Brother: Roger Mall, Clay Center, KS

Sister: Jaclyn Cochran, Liberty, MO

One Grandson

Funeral Services: no services are planned at this time

