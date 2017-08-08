The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Large crystal stolen from yard

by 3 Comments

Stolen quartz crystal – courtesy photo

Law enforcement authorities are looking for a large quartz crystal that was stolen from a yard west of Salina last week.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the crystal was being used as a yard decoration at a residence on the 2700 block of West State Street. Sometime between August 2 and August 4, it was stolen.

The quartz crystal is mostly white, stands a couple feet tall and is estimated to weigh between 300-500 pounds.

It was valued at $2,500.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  2. Alcoholics will do a lot of stupid crap when they are on one of their binges.

    Dang drunks, anyway!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *