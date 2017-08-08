Large crystal stolen from yard

Law enforcement authorities are looking for a large quartz crystal that was stolen from a yard west of Salina last week.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the crystal was being used as a yard decoration at a residence on the 2700 block of West State Street. Sometime between August 2 and August 4, it was stolen.

The quartz crystal is mostly white, stands a couple feet tall and is estimated to weigh between 300-500 pounds.

It was valued at $2,500.