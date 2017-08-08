Large crystal stolen from yard

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the crystal was being used as a yard decoration at a residence on the 2700 block of West State Street. Sometime between August 2 and August 4, it was stolen.
The quartz crystal is mostly white, stands a couple feet tall and is estimated to weigh between 300-500 pounds.
It was valued at $2,500.
Comments
Boobeyes says
Meth heads gotta try n smoke everything
Just Say Know! (the original) says
Alcoholics will do a lot of stupid crap when they are on one of their binges.
Dang drunks, anyway!
Jerseyboy says
Old and wise strikes again.