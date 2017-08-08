Kansas man jailed for alleged internet prostitution business

FINNEY COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on reported sex trafficking.

On August 4, information was received through internet activity of possible prostitution occurring in Garden City, according to a media release from police.

The investigation revealed the alleged prostitution activity was run by Joe Wimbley, 34, Wichita.

Further investigation revealed the 31-year-old female victim was being forced to provide services for money for Wimbley and if not she was threatened with bodily harm.

Information was obtained that Wimbley had physically harmed the victim in the past. The victim did have signs of possible physical abuse.

Family Crisis was contacted to assist in the investigation. Wimbley was arrested and could face the possible charges of Human Trafficking. The victim was released to family.