Kansas man hospitalized after I-70 rollover accident

RUSSELL COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday in Russell County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Oscar Alberto Mejia Romero, 34, Wichita, was westbound on Interstate 70 one mile west of Dorrance.

The SUV left the north edge of the roadway. The driver over corrected and the SUV rolled multiple times.

Mejia Romero was transported to the hospital in Russell. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

