Embattled police chief, supporters show up at Great Bend council meeting

By Cole Reif

BARTON COUNTY -The city of Great Bend moved Monday’s city council meeting to the larger Great Bend Events Center and left the microphone open for anyone to make a comment. Over 400 chairs were filled while others had to stand to watch the meeting that allowed many concerned residents voice their opinions on the suspension of Great Bend Police Chief Cliff Couch.

While Couch’s hearing on suspension with pay and possible termination is not scheduled until later this month, citizens used the council meeting as their first chance to address the governing body, including resident Brian Harris.

“Never poke a sleeping bear,” he said. Mayor, you’ve poked a sleeping bear.” Those in attendance cheered Harris.

The City county suspended Couch after the July 24, 2017 special meeting for, according to the notice, “false or reckless” accusations, failing to perform an investigation for a harassing working place, and refusal to attempt to work things out with City Administrator Howard Partington. Since the suspension, citizens have started petitions, painted signs, and raised money for Couch’s legal fees in support for the police chief.

Mayor Mike Allison said Partington were not present at the meeting Monday because of health issues.

Couch appeared at the Events Center half way through the meeting and was brought to the podium to address an earlier comment that he could not settle the difference with Partington to work things out.

Council member Wayne Henneke stated Couch said “no” to the question twice and that was a big factor to his decision to be a part of the 5-3 vote that suspended the chief.

Couch addressed the council and said his “no” response was taken out of context and he was willing to work with Partington.

Couch brought concerns of an understaffed, overworked, and potentially underpaid police department to the city council at the June 5 meeting. He also made allegations towards Partington and Allison for misconduct and unethical procedures. Couch also stated he was told to keep quiet about the problems at the Police Department.

Council member Dana Dawson made a motion to rescind the Couch’s suspension.

Dawson wanted the chief reinstated pending an investigation. Council member Mike Boys, who voted for the suspension in July, carried out Dawson’s motion but it ended in a 4-4 tie, with Allison breaking the tie with a vote to uphold the suspension.

A private investigator was hired by the City of Great Bend to conduct a study on compensation and management at the Police Department, but no investigation on Couch’s allegations towards the city. Many questions Monday centered on why Couch was suspended without an investigation conducted on the entire city staff, including Partington and Allison. That agenda item and discussion will be carried over to the next council meeting on August 21.

Couch’s hearing and chance at a rebuttal to his suspension was pushed back to a later date this month because of an attorney change. Couch is now represented by Randy Rathbun, from Depew Gillen Rathbun & McInteer from Wichita.