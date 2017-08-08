DATELINE: Lyons, Kansas
NAME: Dean A. Battershell
AGE: 72
DATE OF DEATH: August 8, 2017
PLACE OF DEATH: residence in Lyons
DATE OF BIRTH: May 22, 1945
PLACE OF BIRTH: Norfolk, Virginia
PARENTS: Earl and Dorothy Humphries Battershell
RESIDENCE: Longtime Lyons resident
OCCUPATION: over the road Truck Driver and Upholsterer
MEMBERSHIPS: He was baptized in the Church of the Brethren
DATE OF MARRIAGE: January 6, 1986
PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Lyons
SPOUSE: Alice Anderson
SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: June 11, 2015
SURVIVORS: son, Travis & Wendy Miller, Lyons; step-son, David & Manuela Perry, Richmond, Virginia; step-daughter, Cindy Milburn, Wichita; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren
PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents
FUNERAL SERVICES: 2:00 P.M., Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons
OFFICIATING: Rev. Ron DeVore
BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons
VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home
MEMORIAL: Friends of Animals or American Diabetes Association in care of the funeral home.
