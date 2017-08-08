DATELINE: Lyons, Kansas

NAME: Dean A. Battershell

AGE: 72

DATE OF DEATH: August 8, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: residence in Lyons

DATE OF BIRTH: May 22, 1945

PLACE OF BIRTH: Norfolk, Virginia

PARENTS: Earl and Dorothy Humphries Battershell

RESIDENCE: Longtime Lyons resident

OCCUPATION: over the road Truck Driver and Upholsterer

MEMBERSHIPS: He was baptized in the Church of the Brethren

DATE OF MARRIAGE: January 6, 1986

PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Lyons

SPOUSE: Alice Anderson

SPOUSE DECEASED DATE: June 11, 2015

SURVIVORS: son, Travis & Wendy Miller, Lyons; step-son, David & Manuela Perry, Richmond, Virginia; step-daughter, Cindy Milburn, Wichita; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents

FUNERAL SERVICES: 2:00 P.M., Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

OFFICIATING: Rev. Ron DeVore

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons

VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home

MEMORIAL: Friends of Animals or American Diabetes Association in care of the funeral home.