Chip seal project commences Thursday

On Thursday, August 10th, APAC-Kansas, Inc., Shears Division of Salina will begin construction of the City of Salina’s annual Chip Seal project.

The schedule for Thursday, August 10 through Monday, August 14 is as follows, weather permitting:

Thursday August 10 Diamond west of 5 th Glen from Claremont to Marymount Ninth Street frontage roads south of Stimmel Ninth Street frontage road north of Gold Pine from 10th to 5th Friday August 11 Golf course access road south of Crawford Enterprise south of Schilling Pine from 10th to 5th Progress Yost south of Water Well Monday August 14 Kenwood Park Drive southeast of Kenwood Cove

The contractor will begin setting traffic control at 7 am. Temporary traffic control and flaggers will be present to direct vehicles through the work zones and maintain traffic flow; traffic will be reduced to single lanes in both directions during paving. Residences and businesses will be notified if access to driveways will be restricted while work is performed. On-street parking in work zones will be prohibited. Any vehicles or equipment left on the street the day work is scheduled may be towed at the owners expense.

Chip sealing is a method of pavement surface treatment which prolongs the serviceability of streets by sealing the surface. Combined with joint and crack sealing, this surface treatment program extends the service life of pavement.

The $115,000 project is part of the City’s $4.7 million road maintenance capital improvement program.