Side-by-side stolen from Salina business

Authorities say a thief damaged two utility task vehicles while stealing a Polaris RZR from Straub International Inc. Saturday morning.
Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the alarm company notified an employee at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday of vehicle movement at the business, located at 3637 South Ninth.
The employee, who lives in Hesston, called authorities at around 9 a.m., reporting that a 2017 Polaris RZR XP Turbo, valued at $27,500, was stolen from the lot.
According to Sheriff Soldan, the side-by-side was parked behind two Polaris Rangers. The suspect forced the RZR between the UTVs, causing about $1,500 in damages.
The RZR is also expected to have front-end damage.
The case is still under investigation and Sheriff Soldan said authorities are currently reviewing surveillance video.
Comments
Kansas man. says
So what good is an alarm company if the employee doesn’t alert the police at the time the alarm goes off?
ThereYaGo says
Out of all pictures for atv’s they pick this one that is illegally parked in a handicap for a loading van ramp zone!!!
Jay says
One would think that for as many UTVs as they’ve had stolen from them in the past, they would have a little better security measure installed. The nearest employee that works there lives in Hesston? Must not be too worried about theft.