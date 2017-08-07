Side-by-side stolen from Salina business

Authorities say a thief damaged two utility task vehicles while stealing a Polaris RZR from Straub International Inc. Saturday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the alarm company notified an employee at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday of vehicle movement at the business, located at 3637 South Ninth.

The employee, who lives in Hesston, called authorities at around 9 a.m., reporting that a 2017 Polaris RZR XP Turbo, valued at $27,500, was stolen from the lot.

According to Sheriff Soldan, the side-by-side was parked behind two Polaris Rangers. The suspect forced the RZR between the UTVs, causing about $1,500 in damages.

The RZR is also expected to have front-end damage.

The case is still under investigation and Sheriff Soldan said authorities are currently reviewing surveillance video.