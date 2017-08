Law enforcement authorities are investigating a storage unit burglary.

Salina Police Sgt. James Feldman said that sometime between August 4 at 11 a.m. and August 5 at 5 p.m., the lock was cut off of a storage unit at 2400 Centennial.

Jewelry, a digital camcorder and a marble vanity were reported stolen from the unit. The loss was estimated at $1,100.

Sgt. Feldman said that an employee found two other units with cut locks but no other items were reported stolen.